July 8, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Krung Thai Bank's loan growth below H1 target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Vorapak Tanyawong, president, Thailand's second-largest lender, Krung Thai Bank Pcl, told reporters:

* Krung Thai Bank's loan growth below H1 target

* The bank's NPLs keep rising in H1 but at a slower pace

* Expects NPLs to raise around 20 billion baht this year compared with 18 billion baht in 2015

* Main reason for increasing NPLs is from small- and medium-sized companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
