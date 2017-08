July 8 (Reuters) - Industrial Securities Co Ltd

* Says company and top officials fined and reprimanded by securities regulator for lapses in underwriting Dan Dong Xin Tai Electric's IPO

* Says June net profit at 159.9 million yuan ($23.91 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29D9kWm; bit.ly/29yIoGH

($1 = 6.6878 Chinese yuan renminbi)