BRIEF-NEOFIDELITY to issue convertible bonds worth 6 bln won

July 11 (Reuters) - NEOFIDELITY, INC. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 8, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,702 won per share, and a conversion period from July 8, 2017 to June 23, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xhkdgQ0g

