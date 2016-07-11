FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NEOFIDELITY to issue convertible bonds worth 6 bln won
July 11, 2016 / 1:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-NEOFIDELITY to issue convertible bonds worth 6 bln won

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - NEOFIDELITY, INC. :

* Says it will issue the fourth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 8, 2019, yield to maturity of 6.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,702 won per share, and a conversion period from July 8, 2017 to June 23, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xhkdgQ0g

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

