BRIEF-Great New wave Coming to issue convertible bonds worth 2.26 bln won

July 11 (Reuters) - Great New wave Coming Co., Ltd.

* Says it will issue the 12th unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 2.26 billion won in proceeds

* Maturity date of July 12, 2019, yield to maturity of 8.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 3,105 won per share, and a conversion period from July 12, 2017 to June 12, 2019

Source text in Korean: me2.do/FXgFMja1

