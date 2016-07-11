FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SanBio says first patient randomizes in STEMTRA trial for traumatic brain injury
July 11, 2016 / 1:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SanBio says first patient randomizes in STEMTRA trial for traumatic brain injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - SanBio Co Ltd :

* Says SanBio Inc., a subsidiary of SanBio Co., Ltd says the randomization of the first patient in the STEMTRA Phase 2 clinical trial study for traumatic brain injury

* Says the trial is enrolling patients in both the United States and Japan, and the first patient was randomized at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA

* Says the STEMTRA "Stem cell therapy for traumatic brain injury" trial will examine the effects of SB623 stem cell treatment in patients with chronic motor deficits resulting from traumatic brain injury

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/JLUTnM

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

