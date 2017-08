July 11 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Worldunion Properties Consultancy Inc

* Says property sales through its agency at 251.6 billion yuan ($37.62 billion) in H1, up 33.8 percent y/y

* Says it withdraws share private placement proposal which announced in April

* Says it plans to raise up to 2.0 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund property project

($1 = 6.6872 Chinese yuan renminbi)