BRIEF-Renhe Pharmacy unit gets GMP certificate

July 11 (Reuters) - Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd :

* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration Bureau for tablet, capsule, powder, granule, pill, and the valid period is until April 17, 2021

* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jilin Food and Drug Administration Bureau for small volume injection, and the valid period is until June 21, 2021

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9d8jN2

