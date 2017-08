July 11 (Reuters) - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says the company entered into basic agreement with Kyorin Holdings Inc 's unit on co-promotion of an allergic medicine, whose exclusive sales right is owned by the Kyorin Holdings's unit

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Kk9DGV; goo.gl/uUL4RP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)