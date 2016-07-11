FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-AOI Pro says business integration with TYO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - AOI Pro Inc :

* Says AOI Pro reached a basic agreement with TYO Inc to establish a joint share holding company for management integration via share transfer

* Says the two entities to be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) respectively effective on Dec. 28

* The new joint share holding company will be the wholly-owning parent company of AOI and TYO, and to be listed on the TSE effective Jan. 4, 2017

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3314

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

