July 11 (Reuters) - Adjuvant Cosme Japan Co Ltd :

* Says the company forms a business alliance with Johnson & Johnson 's unit Johnson & Johnson Pte Limited. regarding license for sale of products

* Says the company forms a capital alliance with JNJ's another unit Cilag GmbH International, on sale of 8.2 million shares of the company, effective on July 11

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3319

