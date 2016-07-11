FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Invengo Information Technology unit sets up 100 mln yuan investment fund with JV and Maison Capital
July 11, 2016 / 8:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Invengo Information Technology unit sets up 100 mln yuan investment fund with JV and Maison Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Invengo Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned investment management unit set up an asset management JV in Shenzhen with Maison Capital, a Shenzhen-based investment management company

* Says the unit, jointly with the JV and Maison Capital, set up a 100 million yuan worth investment fund

* Says the unit invested 69.93 million yuan in the investment fund to get a 69.9 percent stake

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vTAVzG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

