BRIEF-Invengo Information Technology unit sets up 100 mln yuan investment fund with JV and Maison Capital

* Says its wholly owned investment management unit set up an asset management JV in Shenzhen with Maison Capital, a Shenzhen-based investment management company

* Says the unit, jointly with the JV and Maison Capital, set up a 100 million yuan worth investment fund

* Says the unit invested 69.93 million yuan in the investment fund to get a 69.9 percent stake

