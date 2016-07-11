FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Beijing SuperMap Software completes stake acquisition and fund raising via share issuance
July 11, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijing SuperMap Software completes stake acquisition and fund raising via share issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Beijing SuperMap Software Co Ltd :

* Says it issued 24.3 million shares at 14.68 yuan per share and pay 111.1 million yuan in cash in exchange for 100 percent stake in a Nanjing-based information industry company

* Says transaction price is 468 million yuan

* Says it raised 468.0 million yuan via private placement for cash payment of the transaction, projects and supplement of working capital

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/X49vn3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
