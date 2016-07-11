FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SBI says Delhi high court accepts SBI associate banks' plea to restrain banks' strike on July 12, 13
July 11, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SBI says Delhi high court accepts SBI associate banks' plea to restrain banks' strike on July 12, 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India

* SBI says Delhi high court accepts SBI associate banks' plea to restrain banks' strike on 12th and 13th July Source text: SBI associate banks had filed a writ petition in the High Court, Delhi. The petition was mentioned today morning for urgent listing. After the hearing, the court accepted plea of SBI Associate Banks and restrained State Sector Bank Employees Association (SSBEA) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) from proceeding ahead with the strike notice and also restrained the associations and their members from proceeding ahead with strike on 12th and 13th July 2016

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
