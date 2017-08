July 12 (Reuters) - Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade :

* Says in a statement H1 gross profit up 10.3 percent y/y at 4.27 trillion dong ($192 million)

* Says total assets at the end of June up 9 percent against the end of 2015 at 850 trillion dong

Further company coverage: ($1=22,295 dong) (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh)