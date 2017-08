July 12 (Reuters) - Wanfu Biotechnology Hunan Agricultural Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 H1 to be 3.7 million yuan to 6.7 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 H1 was 13.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:dwz.cn/3L1dYl

