July 12 (Reuters) - Transaction Co Ltd :

* Says its unit TRANS. entered into basic agreement with ImageWorks Corporation, the Japan-based agency of Baidu Map

* Says Baidu Map is a map service operated by Baidu Inc.

* Says the unit will co-promote the Baidu Map in Japan

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w7g0hT

