BRIEF-Shenyang Commercial City to buy U Car for 1.46 bln yuan via share issue

July 12 (Reuters) - Shenyang Commercial City Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue 110 million shares at 13.28 yuan per share to acquire 100 percent stake in U Car from an automobile industry investment firm

* Says transaction price is 1.46 billion yuan

* Says it will raise 1.4 billion yuan via private placement

* Says the automobile industry investment firm's stake in the co will rise to 27.9 percent (110 million shares) from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kOAi8s

