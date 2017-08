July 13 (Reuters) - Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says it receives patent on July 13, for macromolecular polysaccharide binder conjugated Lactobacillus rhamnosus RHT-3201, and use thereof in prevention and treatment of atopic dermatitis

Source text in Korean: me2.do/xcPO7w2z

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)