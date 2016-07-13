FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results
July 13, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-United Urban Investment -6 MTH results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 13 (Reuters) 
United Urban Investment Corp. 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)

                          6 months            6 months            6 months            6 months
                ended May 31, 2016  ended Nov 30, 2015     to Nov 30, 2016     to May 31, 2017
                            LATEST               PRIOR             COMPANY             COMPANY
                           RESULTS             RESULTS            FORECAST            FORECAST
  Revenues                   21.44               20.07               21.18               21.92
                       (+6.8 pct )         (+3.1 pct )         (-1.2 pct )         (+3.5 pct )
  Net                         9.09                7.92                7.79                9.15
                      (+14.8 pct )         (+1.6 pct )        (-14.3 pct )        (+17.4 pct )
  Div                    3,000 yen           2,953 yen           3,000 yen           3,120 yen

To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T

