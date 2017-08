July 13 (Reuters) - Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd

* Says unit Meijian Fortune plans to buy Xin Xin Healthcare Holding for $27.2 million

* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 1.4 billion yuan commercial paper

