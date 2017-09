July 14 (Reuters) - Guangxi Wuzhou Zhongheng Group Co., Ltd:

* Says it Guangxi-based pharmaceuticals unit receives written decision of administrative penalty from Wuzhou City Food and Drug Administration, regarding 140303 batches Antai pill has been identified as inferior medicines

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GTYGiL5H

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)