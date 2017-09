July 14 (Reuters) - Ennoconn :

* Says it adjusts conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$281.5 from T$283.3

* Says it adjusts conversion price of 2nd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$423.5 from T$426.2

* Says effective from July 19

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5eAu

