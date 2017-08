July 15 (Reuters) - Henan Yicheng New Energy Co., Ltd.:

* Sees net profit for the H1 2016 to be 1 million yuan to 5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of the same period in 2015 was 20.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: me2.do/xp8g7nyJ

