July 15 (Reuters) - Nagatanien Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in Jiangsu, China, in Nov., and to hold a 60 percent stake in it

* JV to be mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of noodles and soup products

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/b3RIof

