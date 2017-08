July 15 (Reuters) - Guangdong Advertising Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will invest 2 million yuan to set up a Zhuhai-based JV with two media companies and a cultural investment company

* Says the JV will be engaged in cultural activities, advertising and public relationship, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan

* Says the company will hold 20 percent in the JV

