BRIEF-MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings says restructuring of units and business

July 15 (Reuters) - MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Sugiura Co., Ltd. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd. and Sugiura Co., Ltd. will dissolve after merger

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary TOBU DRUG to transfer drug store business to Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd.

* Says TOBU DRUG will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumotokiyoshi Pharmasies Co.,Ltd. and TOBU DRUG will dissolve after merger

* Says the effective date is Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/5vX5

