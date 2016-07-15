BRIEF-MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings says restructuring of units and business

July 15 (Reuters) - MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Sugiura Co., Ltd. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd. and Sugiura Co., Ltd. will dissolve after merger
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary TOBU DRUG to transfer drug store business to Matsumoto Kiyoshi Co., Ltd.
* Says TOBU DRUG will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Matsumotokiyoshi Pharmasies Co.,Ltd. and TOBU DRUG will dissolve after merger
* Says the effective date is Oct. 1
Source text in Japanese: 985.so/5vX5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)