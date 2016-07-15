BRIEF-Fuji Oozx to divest stake in JVs based in S.Korea and China

July 15 (Reuters) - Fuji Oozx Inc :

* Says it plans to transfer entire 25 percent stake in S.Korea-based joint venture (JV) (SHK) to Alticast Corporation

* Says it plans to transfer entire 30 percent stake in China-based automobile parts system JV (SHB) to Alticast Corporation

* SHK was established by Alticast Corporation, TRW Automotive J.V. LLC and the company, while SHB was established by SHK, TRW Automotive China Holdings Ltd. and the company

* Effective date to be determined

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Ywbxr6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)