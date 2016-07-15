FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jinzi Ham lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook
July 15, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jinzi Ham lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Jinzi Ham Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 0 to 20 percent, or to be 17,329,100 yuan to 21,661,400 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (21,661,400 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to fluctuate by -10 to 10 pct, or to be 19,495,300 yuan to 22,827,500 yuan

* Says the decreased operating income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xsDozm

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
