a year ago
BRIEF-Honeys says transition to holding company structure
July 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Honeys says transition to holding company structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Honeys Co Ltd :

* Says it to restructure the company into a holding company, effective March 1, 2017

* Says it to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Japan on July 21 as successor preparatory company for the company's transition to holding company

* Says it to transfer part of rights and obligations concerning store operations business of clothing retail store in Japan and internet mail order business to the new subsidiary

* Says it to change its company name to Honeys Holdings Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/i7t1fU

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
