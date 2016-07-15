BRIEF-Honeys says transition to holding company structure

July 15 (Reuters) - Honeys Co Ltd :

* Says it to restructure the company into a holding company, effective March 1, 2017

* Says it to establish a wholly owned subsidiary in Japan on July 21 as successor preparatory company for the company's transition to holding company

* Says it to transfer part of rights and obligations concerning store operations business of clothing retail store in Japan and internet mail order business to the new subsidiary

* Says it to change its company name to Honeys Holdings Co Ltd, with effective date on March 1, 2017

