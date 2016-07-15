FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maoye Commercial unit to set up business management JV
July 15, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maoye Commercial unit to set up business management JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Maoye Commercial Co Ltd :

* Says its sub-subsidiary, a Inner Mongolia-based business management company, will use 5.1 million yuan to set up a JV in Inner Mongolia, with a Inner Mongolia-based business management company

* Says the JV will be engaged in sales of clothing, home electrics and daily necessities

* Says the JV will be with a registered capital of 10 million yuan and the unit will hold 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fxkTSb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

