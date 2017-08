July 15 (Reuters) - Cowealth Medical Holding :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.6 per share (T$149,518,430 in total) for 2015

* Says ex-dividend date Aug. 11

* Last date before book closure Aug. 12 with book closure period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17

* Record date Aug. 17

