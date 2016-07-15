FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Temasek's Fullerton unit hires JPMorgan's Singapore head
July 15, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Temasek's Fullerton unit hires JPMorgan's Singapore head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings' Fullerton Financial Holdings has hired Yeo Hong Ping, JPMorgan & Co's Singapore head of investment banking, as a senior member of its management team.

"We confirm that Yeo Hong Ping will be joining Fullerton Financial Holdings later this year. We are pleased to welcome him as a senior member of the management team," Fullerton said in an email on Thursday.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

The hiring is another example of investment bankers moving to private equity firms and sovereign funds.

Last month former Goldman Sach's investment banker Terence Lim joined Temasek as associate director for transaction structuring and execution, Temasek said.

Former HSBC head of advisory Southeast Asia Alvin Lim joined CVC Capital Partners as head of Singapore and Malaysia in June. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar in Singapore)

