July 16 (Reuters) - CNFC overseas fisheries Co Ltd :

* Says its Xiamen-based aquatic products industry and trading unit received civil judgment for loan contract dispute

* Says the unit was ordered to return loan and related interests worth $2,782,282.84 and 15,205,928.72 yuan, to Xiamen branch of Industrial bank

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cm4uz0

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)