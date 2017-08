July 16 (Reuters) - Zhenxing Biopharmaceutical & Chemical Inc :

* Says a construction company filed lawsuit to against a Guangdong-based biopharmaceutical unit of the co

* Says the plaintiff appealed defendant to pay construction payment of 9,870,837.6 yuan and related interest

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TPKv7D

