BRIEF-Chuang Yi Biotech to issue new shares to enrich operating funds

July 18 (Reuters) - Chuang Yi Biotech :

* Says it will issue 2.5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$40 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 109.9062 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/5SXG

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)