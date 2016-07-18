FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Haixin Group to pay 2015 dividend
July 18, 2016 / 2:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Haixin Group to pay 2015 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Shanghai Haixin Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.7 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to A share shareholders of record on July 21 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on July 22

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of $0.10653(pre-tax) per 10 shares to B share shareholders of record on July 26 for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on July 22 and the dividend will be paid on Aug. 3

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/YwjeKf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
