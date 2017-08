July 18 (Reuters) - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says received approval for its products from Food and Drug Administration

* Says these products are Wondfo Amphetamine Urine Test (AMP 500), Wondfo Cocaine Urine Test (COC 150) and Wondfo Methamphetamine Urine Test (MET 500)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HJYN9H

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)