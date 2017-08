July 18 (Reuters) - Tianjin Songjiang Co., Ltd. :

* Says its unit will take 1.1 bln yuan loan from Tianjin Municipal Construction Group Co., Ltd

* Says loan with a term of up to two years and interest rate of up to 9 percent

