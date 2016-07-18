BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook

July 18 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 60~90 percent, or be 2,246,000 yuan to 8,983,800 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (22,459,500 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 20~50 percent, or be 11,229,800 yuan to 17,967,600 yuan

* Says increased costs on new equipment, financing and purchasing as the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GxY3sN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)