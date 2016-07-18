FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies during Russian exercise
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
Future of Money
Podcast: Beyond the fintech buzz
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
July 18, 2016 / 3:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 60~90 percent, or be 2,246,000 yuan to 8,983,800 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (22,459,500 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 20~50 percent, or be 11,229,800 yuan to 17,967,600 yuan

* Says increased costs on new equipment, financing and purchasing as the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GxY3sN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.