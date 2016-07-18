FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong Jialong Food lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 18, 2016 / 4:02 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Jialong Food lowers 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Guangdong Jialong Food Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 15~30 percent, or to be 21,715,500 yuan to 26,368,900 yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (31,022,200 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to decrease by 10~15 percent, or to be 26,368,900 yuan to 34,124,400 yuan

* Says decreased sales of food business and increased depreciation expense as the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v6lzWZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

