a year ago
BRIEF-Beijing Join-Cheer Software raises 2016 H1 net profit outlook
July 18, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beijing Join-Cheer Software raises 2016 H1 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Beijing Join-Cheer Software Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 92.7~133.9 percent, or to be 14 million yuan to 17 million yuan, compared to net profit of 2015 (7,265,300 yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 H1 to increase by 3.2~37.6 percent, or to be 7.5 million yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says increased sales as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZYgtW1

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
