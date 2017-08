July 18 (Reuters) - Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp

* Says it cuts share private placement size to 933 million yuan ($139.29 million) from 1.23 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29TKh29; bit.ly/2a9loB5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6983 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)