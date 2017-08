(Refiles to add missing word 'unit' in headline)

July 18 (Reuters) - Staidson Beijing Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest 18.1 million euros ($20.00 million) in Germany's Inflarx GmbH for 16.3 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29O5iK7

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)