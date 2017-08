July 18 (Reuters) - FILA KOREA Ltd:

* Says it will buy 164,00 shares of Magnus Holdings Co.,Ltd., for 48.49 billion won

* Says the co will hold 100 percent stake (1.2 million shares) in the Magnus Holdings, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5pxaJ7Hc

