July 18 (Reuters) - Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd

* Says it signs letter of intent to invest 400-600 million yuan ($59.69-$89.53 million) in Merry Electronics' subsidiary in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/29PkmrX

($1 = 6.7017 Chinese yuan renminbi)