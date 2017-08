July 19 (Reuters) - Omnijoi Media Corp :

* Says it to issue 77.6 million shares of common stock with par value of 1 yuan per share for its IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange

* Says China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) will serve as the main underwriter

* Says The company's stock will be traded under the symbol "300528"

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/A1CbxK

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)