July 19 (Reuters) - S MARK CO.,LTD :

* Says it will acquire 171.3 million shares in ANOTO Group AB, a technology licensing service co, for 5.71 billion won, due to private placement participation

* Says it will hold 7 percent stake in target co

Source text in Korean: me2.do/GE2VeCPP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)