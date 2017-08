July 19 (Reuters) - Imagica Robot Holdings Inc :

* Says its unit resolved to invest in a Japan-based co ABAL for VR business

* Says ABAL to issue 500 shares via private placement to the unit and the unit to hold 33.3 percent stake in ABAL after investment

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2MWQDg

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)