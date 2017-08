July 19 (Reuters) - Sino Great Wall :

* Says it will invest 49 million yuan in a Luyi-based medical industry investment and construction company and acquire 51 percent stake in the target company from a construction company

* Says the construction company and it will cooperate on demolition and construction of Luyi County People's Hospital

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/6an8

