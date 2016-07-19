FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings updates unit's capital alliance plan
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 19, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings updates unit's capital alliance plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says a Taiwan-based company, UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LIMITED, will invest HK$12 million to get 10.0 percent stake in the co's unit BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED via its private placement

* Says in the previous release disclosed on May 16, Vipshop International Holdings Limited will also invest HK$24 million in BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED via private placement, to get its 20.0 percent stake

* Says payment date in mid-August

* Says as a result, the co's stake in BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED will be lowered to 27.5 percent from 39.4 percent, after the private placement

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/q6co4U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.