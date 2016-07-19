BRIEF-Kirindo Holdings updates unit's capital alliance plan

July 19 (Reuters) - Kirindo Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says a Taiwan-based company, UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LIMITED, will invest HK$12 million to get 10.0 percent stake in the co's unit BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED via its private placement

* Says in the previous release disclosed on May 16, Vipshop International Holdings Limited will also invest HK$24 million in BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED via private placement, to get its 20.0 percent stake

* Says payment date in mid-August

* Says as a result, the co's stake in BEAUNET CORPORATION LIMITED will be lowered to 27.5 percent from 39.4 percent, after the private placement

